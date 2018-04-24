A fun day of looking at classic and modern cars, trucks and motorcycles at Victory Baptist Church will ultimately help ensure that children around the world receive love during different times of the year as part of the Stockings of Love program.
The 4 the Kids Car Show fundraiser saw a number of participants bring out everything from their restored Ford Model A's to a gleaming late model Chevrolet Corvette during the weekend event, which raised money for a variety of programs.
That included making sure that children who benefit from the Stockings of Love program receive Christmas gifts and Easter baskets, get clothing, food and school supplies and much more thanks to donations and money raised from the event's participation fees.
Children might be the ultimate winners from the car show, but several participants also received plaques and trophies for their entries into the event.
Stanley Lowery, Harold Swafford, Larry Mosley, Scott Dingler, Wayne Hines, James Hulsey, Gary Cox, Bill Long, David Montgomery, and Kenneth and Angie Lindsey all took home Top 10 awards for their cars and trucks.
Dingler also won the Kids Choice Award for his Corvette.
Motorcycle enthusiasts Mel Bell Tony Carnes, W.M. Baker, Henry Jones, Charles Drummond, Craig Cummings, Johnny Frazier, Wayne Styles, Nicholas Kendrick and Randy Reynolds all won Top 10 motorcycle awards as well. The Kids Choice for top bike went to Baker.