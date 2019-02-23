Food pantries in and around Polk County are slowly whittling away hunger, and it's never been easier for locals to get the help they need. Victory Baptist Church's Bread of Life Food Pantry is one way to stock up on essentials for free, and those in need can visit once per week on Mondays from 1 through 3 p.m., Tuesdays from 5 through 7 p.m., or Wednesdays from 8 through 10 a.m. at 15 Hendrix Rd., Rockmart.
Those taking home goods must be 16 or older and have a photo I.D, but two household members can get items each week. While the foods available will vary each week, visitors are promised 1 pre-packed bag of non-perishables and the opportunity to pick 5 items of their own choosing, among others.
“The 5 items include produce, milk if we have it, things on the shelf- so that they get what they want instead of just what we give them,” Victory Administrative Assistant Tressie Wilson said. “Then they get 4 frozen items and 2 are meat. That's on all days, and then if we have a huge donation of a particular product, we have bonus items and they get all they want of that.”
Participants should be aware no particular item can be guaranteed by the pantry, however.
“It's all donations, so we don't guarantee anything,” Wilson explained.
Locals in need of a little extra product can circumvent the once per week limit by also visiting Boaz Ministry- a Victory Baptist partner- that's open every Thursday from 5 through 7 p.m. at 708 W. Elm St., Rockmart. Visitors must still have a photo I.D to participate, however.
“They can come either of the three days, and Boaz is separate, so actually they can go there once a week and come here once a week,” Wilson said.
Since the Bread of Life Pantry is a participant of the Georgia Nutrition Assistance Program (GNAP), households with children are offered different products to suit the needs of youth. Common foods offered by GNAP include tuna, peanut butter, frozen turkey, fruit, hot dogs, and more.
Additionally, locals are being offered a hot meal of ham, vegetables, rolls, cake, and tea on Tuesday, February 26 from 5:15 through 6:30 p.m. in the Bread of Life pantry. Special music, free Bibles, and a speaker will be present.
Last year, Bread of Life served 4,688 families, 12,875 people, and 108,266 pounds of food; Boaz served 1,937 families, 5,048 people, and 43,241 pounds of food. Bread of Life is approaching it's second year anniversary and is only growing with time. Future plans include a potential food delivery program, an updated pantry building, and much more.
“Our purpose is to make sure nobody is hungry and they see the love of Jesus through us, so we're not forcing Jesus onto them,” Wilson said
Information about making donations, volunteering, or finding more information is available at http://www.vbcrockmart.com/ or through Wilson at 678-683-4570.