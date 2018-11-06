Veteran’s Day is coming up this weekend, and celebrations are happening on Sunday afternoon in Rockmart and Monday in Cedartown to mark the remembrance of those who have served in the nation’s Armed Forces.
Nov. 11 will see The American Legion Post 12 gathering for their annual service, with Dale Cockrill set to be the guest speaker at the Veteran’s Memorial next to the Silver Comet Trailhead at Seaborn Jones Park.
The annual service is set to start at 2 p.m., and the public is invited and encouraged to participate in the ceremony.
Veterans are also asked to come back out for a Monday service in Cedartown being organized by American Legion Post 86.
The Cedartown post is hosting their ceremony starting at 11 a.m. with this year’s guest speaker featuring retired Prison Warden Robert Bourbo, a U.S. Army veteran, and Tallapoosa Circuit District Attorney Jack Browning.
Post 86 additionally plans food and fellowship following the annual service at their post building at 1675 Rockmart Highway.
The United States first took part in the annual remembrance to mark end of the first World War in 1918, when Armistice Day was previously celebrated.
It became Veterans Day in 1954, and this year is centennial of the annual event.