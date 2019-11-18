The Rockmart Council has been honoring some of the city’s longest-serving employees during each of their monthly meetings, and for Mark Dahlin, the November 12 meeting meant plenty of applause and recognition.
For 10 years now, Dahlin has worked with the water treatment plant where he’s contributed to the safety and availability of Rockmart’s water supply. Whether enjoying a glass of water or taking a shower, it’s workers like him who make it possible.
The monthly service awards are a move made by Mayor Stephen Miller and the council in hopes of demonstrating appreciation for those who work to make Rockmart a better place each day. More information about the city, city employees, and the city council can be found by visiting www.rockmart-ga.gov.