Antique lovers and dealers alike should mark their calendars for later in March when the second bi-annual Rock Market Antique and Craft Festival is coming to Rockmart.
Vendor applications are being accepted and reviewed starting now and will continue through the next 2 weeks as local businesses get ready to showcase downtown Rockmart for the March 28 event.
Those interested can either setup in a 10x10 or 10x20 tent space to sell vintage antiques, barn find, old advertising signage and items, re-purposed or unique handcrafted and more will be considered for the first of two market days this year. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Local vendors can pick up applications at Now and Then of Rockmart, or find out how to get them online at the store's Facebook page at facebook.com/nowandthenofrockmart.
Applications must be submitted within the next two weeks for consideration, and must include 2 to 3 photos of the type of items that can be brought to the market event.
Local business owners involved in the event will also be out looking at antique malls and booths in North Georgia and North Alabama for unique vendors to participate as well.
Those who make the cut will be notified by February 1.
The Rock Market Antique Festival is being organized and sponsored by Now and Then of Rockmart, Inc., Cotton Splinters Marketplace & Christmas Shoppe, and White Tulip Market City of Rockmart.
For more information call Tina Lanier at Now and Then of Rockmart at 678-883-9300.
This is the first of two markets being held this year. The second will be held following Labor Day in mid-September. Additional information will follow about the fall festival in the months to come.