The community had a chance to get in the seasonal spirit with a fall event hosted last week.
Van Wert Elementary School hosted a two hour fall festival and carnival on Thursday for their students and members of the community.
Attendees enjoyed much fun with face painting, hay rides, spooky stories, haunted mazes, and many carnival games, all as a big fundraiser for the school.
Several kids noted that their favorite attraction of the night was the “haunted hallway,” a maze full of masked and costumed characters.
Students were especially thrilled to attend the event dressed in their favorite Halloween costume or festive outfit.
The activities weren’t just for the kids, though. Parents enjoyed shopping and viewing the vendor booths while their children explored all of the entertainment. Concessions and snacks were also conveniently available.
The event served as a fun kick-off for community Halloween activities this week. Those included a rescheduled Eastside Elementary character parade coming up this week, Fall Festivals and Trunk or Treat events over the weekend at local churches, and events on Thursday in both Cedartown and Rockmart (see this week’s Halloween roundup above.)
One last Fall Festival is coming up this weekend as Cedartown holds their first ever Market on Main event, replacing the annual festival held early in the month of October in years past.