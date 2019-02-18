A local church who continues to spread joy throughout the community took time out last week for Valentine's day love to the staff of Bradford Drug Store.
Members from the congregation at Cedar Valley Church of Christ gathered at the store on Wednesday, February 13 for a surprise visit to the drug store on North Main Street.
"We like to recognize people in our community that we appreciate because of their service to others," the church posted on Facebook. "In the past, we have honored other community organizations by publicly recognizing them."
They chose Bradford Drug Store because of "their concern, compassion and care of the customers in our community."
Church members brought individually boxed Valentine's Day cupcakes and old-fashioned bottles of Coca-Cola for the staff to enjoy.