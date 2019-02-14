Chances for a soggy forecast have tapered off some as the weekend gets closer as the National Weather Service predicts showers starting again on Friday and sticking around for the weekend. However, bring a umbrella for date night just in case with slight chances of rain later in the evening.
Today's forecast calls for partly sunny skies, with a high near 62. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of light rain after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A chance of showers with a slight chance of light rain before 7 a.m., then a chance of showers after 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday Night: Showers. Low around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Saturday Night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Washington's Birthday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
Monday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.