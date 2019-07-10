The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with several other organizations including the Polk County College and Career Academy to hold a career fair as the summer break is getting closer to an end.
The Upward Bound Polk Career and Resource Fair is being held in conjunction with GDOL, Kennesaw State University and Work Source Georgia to provide opportunities for local residents and employers to find new hires.
Cedartown's campus of the Polk County College and Career Academy will be playing host to the event on Tuesday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
Job seekers interested in attending should go online to employgeorgia.com and start an account and submit a resume, or upload one already made up. Those with an account and resume on file will be able to receive enhanced services during the event, and expedite opportunities to meet with employers.
Attendees should dress business casual. Bring a pen or pencil, copies of resumes and certifications along as well.
For those businesses or organizations who want to attend, contact Deborah DeFreitas-Rausseao, head of the Upward Bound program at Rockmart and Cedartown High Schools at ddefreit@kennesaw.edu.