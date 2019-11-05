Polls are now closed in Cedartown, Rockmart and Aragon for a trio of municipal elections for the cities and brings to an end the 2019 campaign season.
The final tally for ballots was 732 for the entire election.
Voters went to the polls to decide between four candidates in Aragon's council race at the community center throughout the day. This year's slate of candidates included incumbent Judd Fee, former council member Buddy Tanner, Mike Long Jr. and Gary Shindelbower.
The race for Mayor in Rockmart was being decided between former council member Sherman Ross and Mark Lumpkin. Cedartown's special election to fill the seat left open by the resignation of Jordan Hubbard stood between Sam Branch and Randell Brazier.
Here are the full results for the day's tallies:
Aragon Council Race
Judd Fee (I): 35
Mike Long: 12
Gary Shindelbower: 16
Buddy Tanner: 41
Rockmart Mayor's Race:
Sherman Ross: 307
Mark Lumpkin: 115
Cedartown City Commission:
Sam Branch: 164
Randell Brazier: 80