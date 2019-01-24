Update:
Four people in Rockmart were killed and another was taken by helicopter to an Atlanta-area hospital following multiple shootings this evening.
Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier said that he was calling the time of death for four individuals not yet identified at around 8 p.m. A fifth victim in the incidents was taken to Atlanta in an airlift to Atlanta Medical Center for emergency treatment.
No update on that victim's condition was immediately available.
One shooting was reported at a home in an alleyway between West Church Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Street, where two of the four bodies were found. The second shooting took place at an address on Short Rome Street between MLK Jr. Street and Polk Street, where the second pair of bodies was found.
Rockmart Police Chief Keith Sorrells said in a brief phone interview this evening that the situation was still developing and more information would be available soon. Officers from several local departments remained in the area at this time.
He asked for residents to stay away from the area around the Williamson Street corridor while investigators continue to canvass the area.
Police are actively investigating and are currently seeking suspects, Sorrells said.
Previously posted:
Per a Rockmart police department official, there have been multiple shootings at about 8 p.m. Thursday. There have been 4 confirmed deaths, according to Coroner Tony Brazier, at two different crime scenes around Williamson and short Rome Road in Rockmart. People are asked to avoid the area during the investigation.