Polk County Police are investigating with the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation the circumstances around how a shooting victim ended up at Chapman's store on South Main Street early this morning.
911 officials received a call between 4:30 and 5 a.m. according to Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd from a newspaper delivery carrier, David Gilmore, 58, who was wounded by a gunshot at the convenience store.
Dodd said the man was taken by airlift to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for further treatment. Police were not immediately releasing the name of the victim while detectives continue to investigate for the moment.
Officers are also seeking help in finding suspects. Anyone with information about the incident can call the Polk County Police Department at 770-748-7331.
Additional details will be forthcoming, Dodd said. The GBI was called in to help with the investigation.
Check back for more on this story online as information is developed. Editor's note: We had the name of the store incorrect in this story when first posted. We have since corrected it.