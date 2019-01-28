Update:
The City of Cedartown is joining others in deciding they can wait to open on Tuesday morning as the forecast firms up.
Cedartown city officials announced this afternoon that they'll wait to open up offices on Tuesday for all non-essential personnel until noon. They join Polk County's administration in waiting to open, and schools remained closed as well.
The City of Rockmart is expected to make an announcement about closing or delayed opening of their administrative offices later this afternoon.
Rain is now expected to begin earlier than anticipated, at 3 a.m. as temperatures dip down to 32 degrees overnight, and then is expected to turn to snow during the early morning hours and continue through at least noon.
Keep track of the updated forecast here.
Recently posted:
Polk County administrative offices, along with the courts will open slightly later on Tuesday due to the threat of winter weather.
County Manager Matt Denton announced this afternoon that offices for the county will delay their opening until 11 a.m. Any further updates on closures will come if conditions change.
The announcement comes following the decision around the lunch hour to close schools tomorrow.
Check back for further developments on closings or delayed openings as they are announced.
Previously posted:
Polk School District will be closing its doors on Tuesday just in case winter weather impacts the area.
An announcement was made before the lunch hour on the district's website and Facebook page that the decision was made as the forecast continues to change, and as Governor Brian Kemp announced the closure of state offices for the day tomorrow as well.
Events after hours on the school campuses and basketball games have also been called off. Rockmart High School already announced that their Senior Night game was being moved up ahead of the weather to tonight, starting at 6 p.m. The Jackets host Armuchee this evening in region play.
Superintendent Laurie Atkins said students will not need to make up this missed day. The only other day missed so far this calendar year was the closure of schools to watch the Rockmart Yellow Jackets play for the state championship in December.
Alongside the Polk School District, the Rockmart campus of Georgia Northwestern Technical College is also closed ahead of the snowy forecast.
They announced at the lunch hour that all day and evening classes, along with additional activities, are canceled Tuesday.
Check back for any additional closing news as it becomes available.