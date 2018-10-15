A Rockmart woman died in the early morning hours on Monday from injuries sustained in a wreck on Knox Mountain Road in Rockmart, according to Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier.
Brazier said that Bridget Green, 23, of a Rockmart address, along with her three children in the car — ages 6, 3 and 1 — veered off the roadway in a 2005 Toyota Corolla for an unknown reason while traveling west on Knox Mountain Road.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Green tried to correct and went across both lanes before leaving the south edge of the roadway then struck a ditch broadside before it began to overturn.
Green was ejected from the car before it came to a rest in a pasture.
The two older children walked away from the scene prior to the arrival of the investigating trooper. All three were later treated at Floyd Medical Center, but no further information was released about their condition.
Green was airlifted out of Polk County after initial treatment on the scene last Friday by Redmond EMS to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, where she underwent surgery and treatment over the weekend.
Brazier said she was unable to recover from the trauma and doctors pronounced her dead at 4:08 a.m. Monday morning. GSP officials said their report was not yet complete and the incident still under investigation.