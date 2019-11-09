Santa is coming to town, and with the annual Rockmart Christmas Parade officially scheduled for December 5 at 6 p.m., locals are invited to see St. Nick, the parade’s numerous floats, and the various other participants from the comfort of the city’s downtown area.
Originally the date was set for Dec. 6, but the potential for the Rockmart Yellow Jackets to return to the playoffs provided reason for officials to change the date.
In the event of rain, the parade will be held on Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. instead.
This year’s theme is “Unwrap the Joys of Christmas”- is being shared with the Rockmart Downtown businesses. The Rockmart Community Chorus Concert will be at The Rockmart Theatre on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center gallery exhibit, “Animal Kingdom” is slated for Nov. 9 through Dec. 24 at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center.
The Arts Center will also have a Holiday Gift Shop during November and December.
The parade’s route is the same as last year. Beginning at Hilburn Field parking lot, 815 College St., the parade will continue straight onto College Street before taking a left onto N. Piedmont Avenue. Afterward, the parade will make a right onto E. Elm Street, and a left turn will take the parade onto S. Marble. Floats and large trucks will reach Maple Street and promptly be directed to turn left onto Slate Street.
Citizens are encouraged to watch the parade from the city’s historic downtown area. Alongside a great view of the action, shops will be open late for citizen’s dining and shopping pleasures, and those camping out downtown will have front row seats to the lighting of the Rockmart Christmas tree.
“Immediately following the parade, the Rockmart Fire Department will stop with Santa Claus at the Rockmart History Museum to light the Rockmart Christmas Tree and meet with kids of all ages,” RCAC Director Peggy Cline said. “The Rockmart Community Chorus will be singing carols at the tree lighting, too.”
The parade is currently accepting floats, and those interested can visit www.rockmart-ga.gov to apply until Nov. 29. Like with any parade, there are rules, and accepted participants are encouraged to follow the theme with lights and decorations.
Those who get accepted into the parade have an opportunity to win big with a first place prize of $500, a runner-up prize of $300, and a third place prize of $150. The award will be given out in two different categories including a church category and a school/club/nonprofit category. Commercial businesses are invited to participate, but those who do are not eligible for an award.
As always, the parade is free, but there will be opportunities to spend some money in the downtown Rockmart businesses. Shop Local this Holiday