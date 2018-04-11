Rockmart police are still untangling the full scope of events surrounding an armed robbery by a local man who barricaded himself in a church before police found him hiding in the attic.
Quintin Ari Glover, 21, was arrested after more than two hours of hiding from police inside of the home of local ministry Abundant Life Community Center. He is accused of robbing the Big Bear convenience store — locally known as chicken, chicken, chicken — just two blocks away on North Piedmont Avenue on Wednesday morning. He then fled and was tracked by officers to the church building.
Rockmart Police Chief Keith Sorrells said money, Glover's weapon and his clothing were all recovered following his arrest at the church in an incident that lasted for more than two hours. Crowds gathered to watch during the standoff and subsequent search of the building.
Sorrells did not have a final tally of how much money was taken in the robbery.
Officers from the Aragon police, Rockmart police, Polk County police and Polk County Sheriff's deputies surrounded the keeping the suspect from going anyplace else.
The Rome-Floyd County SWAT team was called in after officers established their perimeter around the church. They initially swept the sanctuary and the basement of the building and during a second sweep found Glover in the attic where he had been hiding.
Cedartown police also assisted by providing their K-9 unit to help with searching for Glover.
Glover is charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, obstruction and theft by receiving stolen property.
"We're thankful that this all ended peacefully, and that no law enforcement or citizens were harmed, nor the suspect during this incident," Sorrells said. "We're extremely thankful to local and area law enforcement, especially the Rome-Floyd County SWAT team, for their assistance with locating and taking Mr. Glover into custody."