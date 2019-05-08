Rockmart City, Polk County and the Polk School District Police have all responded to the campuses of Rockmart High School and Middle School this afternoon after a threat was reported to the district.
Superintendent Laurie Atkins said the move is precautionary, and additional information is being followed up on by law enforcement.
The PSD Facebook page posted the following information about the lock down:
"Polk School District has been made aware of a potential threat via phone to Rockmart High School. In response and as we investigate, both Rockmart High School and Rockmart Middle School are on a Code Blue (heightened state of security) preventive lock down as a precautionary measure. No students will be allowed to leave the building during this time. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as your student’s safety is our number one priority. Updates will be provided as they are available."
The district added the following update on their Facebook page in the past few minutes:
"Update to Rockmart High School Code Blue Preventive Lock down: At this time the investigation related to the potential threat is still ongoing, therefore, buses at Eastside and Van Wert Elementary will be held to avoid students having long delays sitting in the heat. Elementary car riders will be dismissed at normal time. Rockmart Middle and High students are currently still under a lock down. Thank you for your continued cooperation and understanding."