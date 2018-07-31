Update as of 5:30 p.m.
Heavy rainfall over Polk County caused localized flooding around Cedartown and Rockmart, but a break in the storm clouds have allowed some of that to wash away.
Georgia Power was also able to restore power to areas of western Polk County which was knocked out during the heaviest downpours earlier this afternoon, though their outage map reports that a small number of customers northwest of Cedartown and north of Aragon are still without power at the moment.
The flash flood warning posted earlier by the National Weather Service remains in effect until 8:15 p.m., extended by two hours as the day winds down. A flash flood watch remains in effect until Thursday, Aug. 2.
Expect additional rainfall to move up from the south during the latter half of the evening hours. Keep track of the radar at weather.com.
Previously posted at 3:05 p.m.
The weathermen promised storms, and this time mother nature delivered. In a repeat of Monday afternoon over Cedartown, the rain has returned and several power outages are affecting customers across the county.
According to the Georgia Power Outage Map, just over 1,000 customers are thus far affected but expect more reports to come in about outages around Fish Creek, Rockmart, and much of western Polk County from Cedartown to the Alabama state line are without electricity.
Georgia Power estimates the outage to last until 4:45 p.m.
The forecast calls for stormy weather to continue through at least 8 p.m. The area remains under a Flash Flood Warning through 6:15 p.m.
Check back for additional updates as they become available.