The 2018 elections will soon be over, and it will be up to officials to tally the vote once the polls close at 7 p.m. in Polk County and statewide.
"The polls have been packed all day," Polk County Elections Director Lee Ann George reported when sought for new tallies of how many have voted.
She expected to be able to provide updated numbers from this morning's more than 1,300 that was reported earlier in the day. Poll workers have been busy, and she said earlier in the day that thus far the vote was going smoothly. Only two machines across the seven precincts had any issues, and no citizens as of this afternoon had reported any issues in casting a ballot.
For those who haven't made it to vote yet, there's still time to get in line at one of seven precincts across Polk County. Those include Pine Bower Baptist Church at 100 Pine Bower Road in Cedartown; Aragon’s Community Center across from Aragon First Baptist Church – parking available in the church parking lot; The Bert Wood Youth and Athletic Complex, 605 Lynton Drive, Cedartown; Victory Baptist Church, 15 Hendrix Road, Cedartown; Cedar Creek Christian Center at 1890 Rome Highway, Cedartown; The Rockmart Community Center, 436 Hogue Ave. Rockmart; and Young’s Grove Baptist Church, 2255 Antioch Road, Cedartown.
Check sos.ga.gov to find out where to vote. Check back for the first round of totals later this evening here online.
See the attached sample ballot to see who is up for Election in 2018.