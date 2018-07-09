Update as of 2:30 p.m.:
As a local man recovers from surgery this afternoon following a morning shooting, police are in search for the driver of a silver late model pickup truck that is believed to be the perpetrator.
Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd was able to announce the incident is being considered an act of road rage after they were able to learn from David Gilmore, 58, of what happened once he woke up after surgery.
According to Dodd, Gilmore had left the Smart Mart on Highway 27 south and was on his way to Chapman's Shoppette when the driver of the silver truck had pulled up behind Gilmore's 1999 Honda Civic and opened fire.
Gilmore attempted to maneuver out of the way to avoid being hit by the gunfire, but was shot in the back. He pulled over into the convenience store and called 911 for help.
He was conscious after the surgery and able to provide police with more information about what happened, but didn't know who had shot him.
Police are asking for anyone to come forward with information about the incident this morning or if they know the vehicle in the photo to call 911 and ask to speak to Detective B. Brady, or call Polk County Police at 770-748-7331 as well.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is continuing their help on the case as well.
Update as of 1:08 p.m.:
Polk County officials report that a Cedartown man who was shot in the early morning hours while delivering newspapers to local stores is out of surgery but still in critical condition.
58-year-old David Gilmore was last seen fine at the Smartmart in Cedartown delivering papers this morning, and turned up around 5:30 a.m. not long after having been shot while on his way to Chapman's Shoppette.
Gilmore was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta and taken into surgery after being stabilized. He recently was moved after procedures to the surgical ICU at the hospital according to a county official, and remains in critical condition.
Police are seeking help developing information on the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward and contact Polk County Detective B. Brady by calling 770-748-7331, or by dialing 911.
Update as of 11:38 a.m.:
Police are asking for the public's help in determining who shot a newspaper carrier who had just made a delivery to one store, and was on his way to a second early this morning.
Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said that as of 11:20 a.m., the carrier was in critical condition and in surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta following the incident between 5 and 5:30 a.m. this morning. He was stabilized before he went into surgery.
Dodd said that 58-year-old David Gilmore was on his way to Chapman's Shoppette on South Main Street near the bypass after delivering papers to the Smart Mart, and called 911 from the parking lot at 5:26 a.m. to report he'd been shot.
Currently, investigators are seeking help in finding additional leads on the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward and contact Polk County Detective B. Brady by calling 770-748-7331, or by dialing 911.
Check back for additional updates as they become available.
Previously posted 9:45 a.m.: Polk County Police are investigating with the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation the circumstances around how a shooting victim ended up at Chapman's Shoppette on South Main Street early this morning.
911 officials received a call between 4:30 and 5 a.m. according to Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd from a newspaper delivery carrier, David Gilmore, 58, who was wounded by a gunshot at the convenience store.
Dodd said the man was taken by airlift to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for further treatment. Police were not immediately releasing the name of the victim while detectives continue to investigate for the moment.
Officers are also seeking help in finding suspects. Anyone with information about the incident can call the Polk County Police Department at 770-748-7331.
Additional details will be forthcoming, Dodd said. The GBI was called in to help with the investigation.
