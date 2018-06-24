Update:
Cedartown Police, the Polk County Coroner’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation all continue to work on a shooting death early this morning.
The first call came in around 5:15 a.m. to 911 operators that shots had been fired near the intersection of Park and East Gibson Street in Cedartown, with a follow-up call not long after at 5:21 a.m. reporting a man was lying in the street.
Police already responding to the call for the gunfire arrived not long after, and found the body of 40-year-old Ronald Morris Bentley of a Cedartown address dead on the scene in the middle of the intersection, according to Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier.
He said the time of death was pronounced at 5:45 a.m. Following collection of evidence at the scene, Brazier said that Bentley’s remains are being taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.
Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome said no suspects were in custody at this time.
The GBI and the Cedartown Police are still working on the investigation into Bentley’s death and further information about the shooting will be forthcoming.
Those with any information about the alleged shooting incident can call 770-748-4123 to speak to officers.
Previously posted:
The Cedartown Police and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking into a potential homicide after a man was found dead in the roadway on Gibson Street early this morning.
According to a press release from the city, officers responded to a early morning call of shots fired in the area around Gibson Street, but did not provide a specific time for when police arrived and found the body.
Once on the scene, the release stated that officers found a white male between 40 to 50 years old in the roadway, and they determined he was deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
The GBI has been called in to assist in the case, and both the state agency and the Cedartown Police are continuing to investigate.
Check back for more details as information becomes available this afternoon.