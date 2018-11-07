Update as of 12 a.m. Wednesday:
The unofficial tallies for all seven precincts in Polk County are now in, and winners can be declared in races locally.
District 2 commissioner and chair Jennifer Hulsey will retain her seat after a wide margin of victory over Democratic challenger Ricky Clark. Her bid for re-election garnered her 9,636 ballots, or 77.09 percent of the vote compared to the 2,839 votes received for Clark, or 22.71 percent.
In the District 3 special election for a two year term on the County Commission, Ray Carter will be taking over the seat in January after he won 6,645 votes, or 59.48 percent of the total. Larry Reynolds came in at 20.23 percent or 2,260 votes and in third place Jerilyn Purdy had 2,107 votes, or 18.86 percent of the total.
SPLOST also passed, and will continue on through 2026 after 61.29 percent of vote - some 7,588 ballots - approved of the extension of the sales tax past 2020, compared to the 38.71 percent of voters who said no which represented 4,793 ballots.
Georgia's Secretary of State won Polk County in unofficial results, with 79.10 percent of the vote representing some 10,175 ballots cast for the GOP candidate in the gubernatorial race. Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams won 20.10 percent of the vote, or 2,586 votes. On a statewide level after midnight, some 11 percent of the counties statewide hadn't finished reporting, and Kemp was ahead 51 percent to 48 percent for Abrams.
Check back on Wednesday morning for more on statewide and local election results from Polk County and Georgia as a whole.
Update as of 11 p.m.
New results have been posted from the Polk County Board of Elections from three of the seven precincts, and including early voting.
Currently in local races, incumbent Commissioner Jennifer Hulsey was up 76.59 percent, or 7,601 votes in total compared to the 23.21 percent of the vote for Ricky Clark, or 2,303 ballots.
In the District 3 race, Ray Carter remains in the lead with 59.52 percent of the ballots in total, or about 5,269 votes. Larry Reynolds remained in second place with 1,817 votes, or 20.52 percent of the ballots, and Jerilyn Purdy had 18.59 percent of the vote, or a total of 1,646 ballots cast.
SPLOST also remained on a path to pass for an extension through 2026, with 61.10 percent of the vote who said yes, versus 38.9 percent who said no.
In the gubernatorial race locally, Brian Kemp was set to win Polk County by a wide margin with 8,044 ballots, or 78.79 percent of the vote. Stacey Abrams only had 20.44 percent of the vote locally, or 2,087 votes. Ted Metz still garnered .71 percent of the ballot, or 72 votes. Statewide, the margins were closer as the night continued on, with 54.19 percent of the vote versus 44.88 percent for Abrams.
Check back as the final tally of results come in for Polk County later tonight.
Update as of 10:40 p.m.
Early voting returns are finally available for local and statewide races in Polk County.
In two local County Commission elections, the vote was at 77 percent or 6151 votes for incumbent Jennifer Hulsey compared to the 22.69 percent, or 1,810 votes for Ricky Clark. In the District 3 race, Ray Carter was in the lead with a 4,177 votes, with Larry Reynolds in second place at 21.17 percent or 1,497 votes. Jerilyn Purdy had 1,313 votes, or 18.57 percent of the early and absentee votes submitted.
In the SPLOST race, local voters have so far come out in support of extending the fund past 2020. The tally stood at 4,770 votes or 60.63 percent, versus 3,098 votes or 39.37 percent.
The Governor's race saw Republican Brian Kemp in the lead locally with 79.62 percent of the vote, or 6,524 votes compared to the 19.75 percent for Democrat Stacey Abrams, or 1,618 votes. Statewide tallies had Kemp in a closer lead at 55.25 percent of the vote compared to Abrams' at 43.85 percent with 70 percent of the counties fully reporting.
More results are expected soon from the Board of Elections for final tallies.
Update as of 10:20 p.m.
Polk County remains one of the few within the state who haven't yet posted any of their results, though all the precincts have reported back in with their election equipment.
Officials have reported that technology issues are currently holding up reporting of tallies to the public. Wayne, Spalding and Floyd counties have yet to report results either in the 2018 election.
Updates on vote tallies in Polk County will be available as soon as possible, officials stated.
Update as of 9:20 p.m.
Election officials report some issues with the vote count at the moment that are holding up the first round of results for Polk County local and statewide offices and issues.
Elections Director Lee Ann George said very briefly that she was unsure of when Polk County results would be posted.
As of around 9:20 p.m. just over 32 percent of the counties had completely reported, and Brian Kemp was only up by 60.23 percent compared to Stacey Abrams at 38.91 percent in the gubernatorial race. Click here for statewide results.
Check back for local results as soon as they become available.
Previously posted as of 8 p.m.
The polls have been closed for nearly an hour in Polk County, and officials are waiting for the first round of results to be posted from the precincts locally.
As of 6 p.m., more than 3,462 ballots were cast around the county, to add to the more than 7,600 that were previously tallied up from early voting.
As of around 8 p.m. in statewide with around 3 percent of the vote reported in, the gubernatorial race between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp stood in favor of Kemp at 67.15 percent compared to Abrams' 32.34 percent, with Ted Metz garnering .51 percent of the vote in the race.
Full election results for statewide races can be found here.
Locally, tallies are expected to become available soon. Those who want to find results locally can click here.