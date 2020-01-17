Update:
Cedartown officials reported that a gas leak caused by Georgia Power digging a new pole on Woodland Avenue has been stopped.
The line was shut off by Atlanta Gas Light around 12:15 p.m., according to City Manager Bill Fann.
Woodland Avenue remains closed to the public for the time being while work continues to repair the line.
Previously posted:
A gas line in the downtown Cedartown area was struck while crews were digging a new power pole on a portion of Woodland Avenue in front of the new golf museum, according to city officials.
The line is currently leaking gas and local residents around the area should take note, but the danger is not sufficient enough to pose serious risk.
Atlanta Gas Light is expected within the hour to shut off the line.
Cedartown Fire and Rescue are on the scene to ensure that there are no risks of fire breaking out. Fire officials on the scene asked people to avoid the area for the time being.
The street is currently closed to traffic.
The line was struck when Georgia Power crews were digging a new power pole for the future home of the Doug Sanders Golf Museum set to open in 2020.
Check back for additional updates as they become available.