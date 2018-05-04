The Republican primary for a Board of Education seat coming open just took another wild turn.
The race for the District 1 school board seat is now back in question, and Robert Furr was reinstated on the ballot today by order of Superior Court Judge Michael Murphy.
Furr appealed the decision by the Board of Elections to remove him from the ballot and disqualify him as a candidate after an April hearing. That decision was overruled by Murphy following a hearing earlier in the week where both Furr and County Attorney Brad McFall laid out their cases in court.
“Illegal, immoral, unethical, dishonest and unfair behavior lost. And legal, ethic, moral and fair behavior won,” Furr said following the decision handed down this morning. “And if they want legal, ethical, honest and fair behavior, then I'm their candidate.”
Murphy’s ruling forced the Polk County’s Elections office into quick action as they removed signage at early voting locations that said despite Furr’s name being on the ballot, those votes wouldn’t have counted.
According to the Board of Elections, only nine voters from District 1 have taken part in the race out of more than 100 votes overall during this first week of early voting for the May 22 primary.
In findings of fact, the court didn’t dispute that Furr served as a substitute teacher after qualifying as a candidate for the school board, or that he was notified that someone had complained about his status to Polk School District’s Human Resources Director David Robinson, who then notified Furr of the problem.
What the ruling did take into account was that because Furr wasn’t engaged in a contract for his employment with the Polk School District as a substitute teacher, no received any applications or forms to fill out and sign when he began serving after a substitute in August of last year following his May 31, 2017 retirement, his work for the district didn’t fall under the guidelines governing what candidates and board members are allowed to do and aren’t.
“His employment, as it was, was off-and-on, more properly characterized as irregular, sporadic, and day-to-day,” the ruling stated. “Whether he agreed to remove his name from the “approved prioritized substitute teacher list” maintained by the district was irrelevant.”
Additionally, the ruling stated that “There was nothing magic about Furr’s name appearing on the list. More importantly, on March 5, 2018, as was stated in his Notice of Candidacy and Affidavit, Furr was not actively engaged or serving, i.e., employed, but the district as a ‘substitute teacher.’”
With what to do with the votes that have already been cast this week, Furr had one answer: disqualify those ballots.
“They need to tell everyone that votes now that I am back on the ballot,” he said.
He added that “justice does prevail.”
Britt Madden Jr., who had in April thought that he might be on the ballot alone following the Board of Elections previous decision, now finds himself in a race again.
When asked for a comment, he responded with the following statement.
“While I am surprised about today’s decision to overturn the disqualification ruling of my opponent, I believe that the voters of Polk County will make the right decision when the election occurs on May 22. Full steam ahead!” Madden said.