Update:
The Georgia State Patrol has provided additional information about the death of a man after he was struck on his bicycle riding on North Main Street near the Dollar General Market in Cedartown.
They are still investigating the incident involving Eric Christopher Keais, 38, of Cedartown, who was struck by a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe near Frances Drive being driven by Ralph Dover III, 37, around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials were able to report that Keais was struck in the rear on his bicycle in the roadway, but had no immediate information to add.
Post 3 in Cartersville is working with the GSP's Special Collision Reconstruction Team to determine the full course of events. No charges have yet been filed against Dover, and officials said if there are any it will come at the conclusion of their investigation.
Previously posted:
A Cedartown man died of injuries sustained when he was struck by a car traveling southbound at the Dollar General Market late Wednesday night.
Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier reported that 38-year-old Eric Christopher Keais was pronounced dead in Polk Medical Center's emergency room at 10:15 p.m. after doctors tried to save his life.
Emergency personnel rushed to the scene in front of Dollar General Market on North Main Street in Cedartown around 8:30 p.m. when calls came into 911 about the incident.
No information was yet available on the driver.
Brazier said that Keais' body is being transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's crime lab for additional tests and to undergo an autopsy.