Note: After publishing times for tonight's Polk County Commission special called session, the time was moved up from what was originally posted to 7:15 p.m. by county officials.
The Polk County Commission will be gathering tonight to discuss a new work order for the airport consultant, and the DAPC will be gathering for an executive session and then a quick public discussion on the Earley property.
Commissioners are gathering at 7:15 p.m. in their meeting room at the Polk County Police Department at 73 Cline Ingram Jackson Road, Cedartown, for the special called session. The only item on the agenda
is a task order for Holt Consulting Company to move forward with the design portion of the forthcoming runway extension project at Cornelius Moore Field.
Surveying work was already approved back in March by the commission for the county's airport consultants to move ahead with that portion of the project, with a not-to-exceed cost of $68,500 approved by the commission.
Polk County's runway is one of 11 that Governor Nathan Deal worked with the state legislature to fund for improvements this year, nine of those including Polk's in rural counties and two in the metro Atlanta area. Deal came to the airport back in March to sign the amended 2018 fiscal year budget for the state, which included state funds for a number of projects locally along with several in the 2019 state budget as well.
Some $4.5 million will be spent on extending the runway, much of that in state dollars.
Prior to that meeting, the Development Authority of Polk County board will meet for a special called session, the first half of which will be closed to discuss real estate issues, according to DAPC president Missy Kendrick.
Following that, the board will hear a brief update from Kendrick on the progress being made ahead of a deadline coming up this summer to refinance the loan taken out to purchase the Earley property in past years. That loan was last refinanced in 2016 as the DAPC sought buyers to take over the land and redevelop it into an industrial or commercial project.
The DAPC board's meeting will start at 6:30 p.m., and also be held in the commission's meeting room at the Polk County Police Department.