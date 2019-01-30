Get ready to hear the metal bats start cracking around Polk County as runners round third for home and the opening of baseball season.
Cedartown and Rockmart’s teams are getting ready for the first pitch of 2019 to get the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets seasons going, and soon enough the two teams will be facing off against each other.
But not before they field grounders and look for strikeouts against other teams. Cedartown holds their first scrimmage next week on Thursday, February 7 as they host Rome for an opening seven innings of work.
They’ll also be doing so with additional updates to the team’s facilities on the third base line. New construction is set to wrap up this week on the home team’s new dugout and hitting area after help came through from Polk County Public Service and Tillery family, who are providing much of the work, the W.D. Trippe Foundation, and members of the Cedartown community who have contributed to help.
Work was already underway last week on the new space for Cedartown’s dugout and batting cage.
Cedartown’s opening scrimmage against Rome will be the first time that new Bulldogs head coach Gevin Johnson will get to lead the team out onto the diamond as well. He was named head coach after longtime Bulldog head coach Doyle Kelley stepped down from the position to focus on football full time following health issues late in the 2018 season.
Cedartown will then take on Chattooga on Feb. 11, and host Rockmart on Feb. 12 as the season starts in earnest.
The rivalry showdown will mark the opening of the Rockmart baseball season in the days to come after they wrap up their first scrimmage on Friday, Feb. 8. Rockmart’s Kenny Yanzetich returns to lead the Jackets with hopes for a region championship and state run once again on the horizon.
After they play the Bulldogs on the road, Rockmart heads to Thomasville for a weekend tournament against Bainbridge, Lee County and Thomasville High Schools. They’ll be right back home for a Tuesday, Feb. 19 contest against Cass.
The Bulldogs in the meantime will have a trip to Chattooga for Valentine’s Day, host Cass on Feb. 15, and play Coosa on the road on Feb. 18 before they have Villa Rica on Feb. 19.
Cedartown travels to play Rockmart for the second and final rivalry matchup of the season on Friday, Feb. 22.
Check back in the Feb. 6 edition for more on how the season looks for both teams.