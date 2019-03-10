A new contender hailing from Polk County is back on NBC’s “The Voice” for Season 16, and he joins Team Blake just like a local native did last year.
This time, the term to share is #TeamDalton in celebration of Aragon’s Dalton Dover, who was selected to lend his vocal talents during the Tuesday, March 4 airing of the show.
The 20-year-old Dover sang “Don’t Close Your Eyes” by Keith Whitley to make it onto Team Blake. He said his experience thus far on the show already has him being recognized while he is out and about.
Dover added that just as awesome to him is being in front of the celebrity judges like Blake Shelton.
“It’s unreal for me, being from a small town. They’re awesome, helpful. Given me tips and made me a better musician,” Dover said.
Polk County residents might recognize Dover from the annual Aragon BBQ, where he has taken the stage in the past. He is also longtime friends with another local resident back on television this year, Isaac Streetman. Streetman will be heading back onto American Idol this coming Sunday.
Dover comes to “The Voice” just four years after he dropped out of high school locally to help support his pregnant girlfriend and their first child. He now has two children.
After getting married, Dover befriended his brother-in-law Brandon, and the two bonded over a mutual love for country music and dreams of one day making it to Nashville and bigger stages.
His brother-in-law was killed in a wreck two years later, and he ventured to make it onto “The Voice” to fulfill a promise Dover made to Brandon to follow their shared dream.
“My top goal... I want to play at the Grand Ole Opry,” Dover said.
He said he wants to keep the memory of Brandon with him at all times.
“I promised him I would do something. If I make it big, he’s making it big as well,” Dover said.
Currently, Dover works at TipTop Poultry in Rockmart, but remains active in the community seeking to share his talents far and wide. He also shares his singing talents at Amazing Grace Baptist Church in Rockmart.
His selection on Team Blake marks the second year in a row a Polk County native has made it onto the show, and he’s the third local singer in the past year to be featured on national television.
WILKES (Jason Wilkes, of Cedartown) in 2018 joined Team Blake in the previous season of “The Voice,” and Isaac Streetman of Rockmart made his name known to the wide world on ABC’s revival of “American Idol” last year.
NBC’s “The Voice” began in 2011. Celebrity judges this year include John Legend, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine.