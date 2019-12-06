Come out and get in the Christmas spirit with Santa, carolers, photo opportunities and more in downtown Rockmart for the inaugural Unwrap the Joy of Christmas event.
The event — being organized through the Chamber’s Downtown Rockmart Advisory Committee — means to promote local businesses and bringing shopping downtown while also enjoying a family-friendly holiday event according to Chamber Director Blair Elrod.
Carolers will join Santa on the front steps of the history museum throughout the day as businesses open their doors and take part in holiday fun. Shops will also have extended shopping hours and free gift wrapping throughout the weekend.
That includes Now and Then of Rockmart, who are sponsoring Santa to come and stop by for photo opportunities as well as another that can accommodate more people. They have arranged for a vintage station wagon (a Jeep Wagoneer) parked on South Marble to give everyone a chance to get in a Christmas-card worthy shot free of charge as well.
Note that there will be no animals allowed in the vehicle for photos, since it also is in use for other purposes.
Now and Then is also sponsoring a ornament decorating session at their shop, and will be providing materials for the day. They’re working with local art students to help youth paint their ornaments during the Unwrap the Joy of Christmas event.
The Rockmart Farmers Market will also be out with their own children-focused ornament making class.
Additional Santa sponsors include The Perch on Marble, Sherman Ross State Farm Insurance in Rockmart, Rockmart Florist and Southern Traditions. Mr. Claus and the station wagon will only be available for photos from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those who want to get a photo with Santa or in the station wagon will have to bring their own cameras along, but photos are free.
Families will also have the chance to find gifts in an artisans market in the parking lot next door to the Rockmart Theatre on South Marble and Elm, and a Petting Zoo beside the Silver Comet Trailhead during the holiday celebration.
Unwrap the Joy of Christmas will continue into Sunday with select merchants open during the day.