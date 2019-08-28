Several students from Polk County have finished up their coursework at the University of West Georgia in recent days. The Carrollton-based college congratulated six students in five different fields of study for their efforts to finish school in recent weeks.
Those students are:
- Jessie Fonseca, who received a Master's degree in Early Childhood Education
- Amy Garrett, who received a Master's degree in Media.
- Kristen Padgett, who received a Master's degree in Early Childhood Education
- Annay Perez, who earned a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications
- Weslee Weaver, who earned a bachelor's degree in Marketing
- Andrew Wiggins, who received a bachelor's degree in Anthropology.