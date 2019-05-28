DAHLONEGA -- University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2019 semester.
Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President's Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President's List.
Among students receiving recognition were:
Kailey Webb of Cedartown, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in history education.
Abigail Wilkes of Rockmart, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice with concentration in POST certification.