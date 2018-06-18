Those looking to work past barriers while promoting peace and kinship may be interested in the first annual 'Unity in the Community' banquet to be presented by the Polk County Outreach Ministries, Zion Hill First Baptist Church partnership on Saturday, June 30 at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $20, and purchasing them will give patrons access to Rockmart Middle School where keynote speaker Judge Meng Lim will be presenting with the theme 'Together We Stand' before community leaders, clergy and educators provide additional presentations.
Musical sections, drama, and dance will serve as the night's entertainment, and dinner will naturally be served. A semi-formal dress code will be upheld.
“The banquet is designed to bring people together through all walks of life through the medium of music, dance, drama and speaker presentation,” community member Gail Sherfield said. “The focus of this program is on embracing diversity, creating productive communities, and promoting unity using the arts as the central connecting vehicle.”
She added that “this is a celebration of humanity that is intended to unite and inspire those in attendance to look out for one another and develop a sense of working together to make our communities a better place to live, work, and educate our youth.”
Anyone is welcome to attend, and those interested in more details can contact Sherfield at 706-409-5572.
Those looking to find out more about the Polk County Outreach Ministries and Zion Hill can visit www.polkoutreachministries.org/home.