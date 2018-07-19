A message of love and giving back was what organizers for the first ever Unity in the Community celebration hoped to achieve when they gathered in recent weeks.
The program sought to unite the citizens of Polk County and surrounding counties in order to make the community a better and safer place to live, work, and educate children and youth.
With more than 100 attendees at the first ever banquet, organizers got a good start on that goal, and celebrated those already working toward those ends.
The banquet was organized by The Polk County Outreach Ministries in partnership with Zion Hill First Baptist Church.
Informative presentations were given by retired teacher and educator Carolyn Williams, Executive Director of the Polk Chamber of Commerce Blair Elrod, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Open Hand Community Outreach Ministry Coretta Morris-Green, and Attorney Macey Albert.
Following the presentations, Dr. April Welch, Polk County Economic Development Director, gave a beautiful summation of all presentations, emphasizing the significance and value of each that would improve community relations that will eventually lead to a more productive community.
The Honorable Judge Meng Lim of the Tallapoosa District was the Keynote Speaker. Lim elaborated on issues and concerns facing the Polk County area and expanded on how we can improve internally to make better strides to improve our external conditions. Judge Lim emphasized the importance and value of changing community relations in order to change communities.
Marvin Williams, Minister of Music and prominent musician provided the music and a solo for the occasion. The Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church Choir sang a breathtaking song led by Mr. Clem Williams.
Faith Arnold, daughter of Rev. Ramon and Tijuana Arnold, gave an extraordinary dance performance before a brilliant dramatic recital of the 'Creation' by Nancy Lowery. Both receiving impressive standing ovations.
Commissioner Dale Tuck, Rev. Dr. Donald L. White, Pastor of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Rockmart, Rev. Earl Johnson, pastor of First Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Rockmart, Georgia and members Mrs. Betty Cornwell and Mr. Cornwell, Helping Hands Ministry, Rockmart. Janice Smith and her husband, board member from Carrollton, Georgia, were in attendance. Jerry Rowland Jr., our Vice Chair and Mr. E.W. Seay, Board Chair presided over the program.
Various Humanitarian Service Awards were given out during the event.
Those included Vanessa Holmes, the Program and Events Coordinator, also a community leader and author; Greg Teems, Assistant Superintendent of Polk County Schools; Claude Hosey, a community organizer and community clean-up leader; Coretta Morris-Green, the CEO and founder of Open Hand Community Outreach Ministry, Inc., Community Leader, Cancer Society, Prison Ministry and Feeding the Hungry and Homeless.
Others receiving awards included Betty Cornwell, Executive Director and GayNell Scott, Manager of Helping Hands Outreach Ministry, and The Polk County Support and Enhancement Team, Carolyn Williams, Charlene Cook, Brenda Barkley, Della Davis, Frank Baulding, Iris James, Monica Watson, Allison Davis, and Yanci Davis.
Board Members Carlus Davis, Haran Griffith Board Chair, Cantrell Cook and Mr. Roger.
The Polk County Support and Enhancement Team provide After-School Tutorial, Summer Enrichment for the children and youth, clean-up the community, assist with G.E.D. program and work with the elderly and disabled.