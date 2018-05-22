The Polk County Outreach Ministries will soon be holding a banquet at Rockmart Middle School in conjunction with a local church in an effort to bring people together in love for the local area.
The ministry is partnering with Zion Hill First Baptist Church to hold a “Unity in the Community” banquet on Saturday, June 30 at Rockmart Middle.
Organizers have invited Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court Judge Meng Lim to come talk to attendees as the keynote speaker. Additionally, organizers are planning for presentations from local community leaders, clergy and educators. There will also be musical selections, dance and drama performances as well.
The event is set to start at 6 p.m. at the school.
The theme for the celebration is “Together We Stand,” and organizers are mainly focused on the goal of bringing neighbors closer together.
“(We want to help) create a better place to live, work, and educate our children and youth,” a release from organizers stated. “It is one of the essential ways of joining people of all walks of life together, breaking down barriers that focus on difference and promoting peace and respect to all people.”
Tickets are $20 for the banquet, and organizers are requesting attendees follow a dress code of semi-formal attire for the occasion, such as a suit and tie or dress.
Dinner will be served promptly following opening remarks and prayers.
Those interested can contact Frankie Poteete at 770-684-6367, Cynthia Glenn at 678-986-1939 or Gail Nation-Sherfield at 706-409-5572.