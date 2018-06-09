- Heavy Equipment operators building new facility at 90 acre site in expansion move
Cedartown will soon get to be the new host city for a heavy equipment training facility that is making a move to upgrade and expand.
The Development Authority of Polk County released a statement that the Board of Trustees of the Joint Apprenticeship Training Fund and the membership of The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 926’s training program will be relocating to Polk County in the months ahead.
Their move from their facility in Clayton County in the community of Rex will also be an expansion on a 90-acre site at the Cedartown North Industrial Park within the second phase.
Much of the site will be used to train apprentices on the use of heavy equipment, along with pipeline training, excavation and the use of cranes.
The expansion includes the construction of a new state of the art facility with classrooms, a simulator room and even shops where apprentices can learn repair work as part of the IUOE training site.
“We welcome this new training facility to Polk County,” said Commission Chair Jennifer Hulsey. “Our board is committed to bringing positive economic development and opportunity to our community.”
The members of the union who are accepted into an apprenticeship program will be required to attend regular training at the new facility.
“The value of this new training center will be as an attraction for corporate tourism. The members will come from all across the south east and stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants and spend their money here before going home,” DAPC Chair David Williams said in a press release from the economic development authority announcing the newest addition to Polk County’s corporate community. “There is also potential for a partnership with Georgia Northwestern Technical College in the future. We are fortunate they chose to locate in Polk County.”
The newest investor in the industrial park comes as the state is getting ready to take over the former Department of Labor office located also within the North Industrial Park. Georgia Northwestern Technical College will be in charge of operating a program for adult education and employment development skills within.
The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 926 first began training apprentices in heavy equipment operation in 1969, with their Joint Apprenticeship and Skill Upgrade program. The Atlanta-based Union chapter consists of members who operate a variety of equipment on construction sites, from excavators and bulldozers to cranes and more.
The release quoted Business Manager Mitchell Byrd as pointing to the good work of those in the community that union officials worked with locally to get the facility in Cedartown as one reason why they chose to relocate here.
“We looked at many sites to bring our program to a community that wanted to be a partner to continue to provide opportunities for the surrounding area,” Mitchell Byrd, the Business Manager of The IUOE 926, said in the release. “The professionalism of the Polk County Development Authority and the Commissioners felt like a natural fit and we are excited about what our future holds moving forward.”
The location of the facility in Cedartown was a joint effort of the Development Authority of Polk County, the City of Cedartown and the Polk County Commission.
Designs and more information about the new facility will be forthcoming as the project moves along.