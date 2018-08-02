Polk County has as of the start of the summer the largest labor force available to work on record.
The Georgia Department of Labor reported in a press release that even though the unemployment rate went up slightly for the month of June as statistics for preliminary labor force estimates were sent out, that Commissioner Mark Butler believes that it isn't of great concern with an overall strong job market in the area.
"The Georgia job market is very strong," said Butler. "An increase in the unemployment rate is common this time of year due to an increase in high school and college graduates entering the workforce."
Polk County's labor force ended June at 18,952, up 473 over the last year. That number is up 148 over the last month, nearly four times the monthly average increase over the year, according to the release.
The unemployment rate sat at 4.4 percent without any adjustments as a result, up .8 percent from the 3.6 percent adjusted rate reported in May right before graduation.
It is still a full percentage point below where it sat in June 2017, when the unemployment rate sat at 5.4 percent.
The number of employed residents in the region fell to 18,110, down 10 from the previous month. The area remains up 628 for the year.
In Polk County, initial claims for unemployment were up about 23 percent for the month and up about 2 percent for the year.