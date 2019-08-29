Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Polk County saw its unemployment rate decrease in July.
Polk also saw its labor force and employed residents slightly decrease for the month, preliminary numbers show.
“Georgia continues to perform well in terms of jobs, claims and other data I’m seeing,” said Butler. “Georgia’s strong economy was also clear in our local communities in July, a month that saw several again set records.”
Nationally, the unemployment rate was unchanged in July at 3.7 percent. Georgia’s rate dropped 0.1 percentage points to settle at 3.6 percent. A year ago, Georgia’s unemployment rate sat at 3.8 percent.
Rates fell or held steady across nine of Georgia’s 12 planning regions.
The unemployment rate decreased in July by 0.1 percentage point to reach 3.9 percent. A year ago, the rate was 4.5 percent.
The labor force decreased in July by 27. The total was 18,354. That number is down by 208 from the total of July 2018.
Polk ended July with 17,638 employed residents. The number decreased by six in July and went down by 95 as compared to last July.
The number of unemployment claims increased in July by about 41 percent. When compared to last July, claims were up by about 16 percent.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 39 active job postings in Polk for July.
Across the region, unemployment remained mainly steady. Floyd County's rate went up four-tenths of a percentage point to 4.6%, Bartow's went down a tenth of a point to 3.5%, Haralson also saw a drop to 3.6%, and Paulding saw a drop to 3.2%.