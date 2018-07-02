The state’s unemployment rate sits at 4.2 percent, and Polk County is even lower than that in the latest statistics provided by the Georgia Department of Labor at month’s end.
The rate is down to 3.7 percent locally – unadjusted and preliminary – but there’s good reason to think it’ll stay round around that number and below the state average. In April’s recalculated rate, the unemployment rate was down to 3.9 percent.
Polk County’s unemployment figures have been dropping from above 5 percent in 2017 – and well above 6 percent back in 2016 – to almost basement figures compared to where the county stood during the recession.
That’s good news for local residents, especially since only 683 have claimed unemployment benefits in May.
All around the area, it is the same news. This time last year, Haralson County’s rate stood at 4.7 percent, and now it stands at 3.4 percent. Bartow County posted positive job numbers in May enough to stand out to the state with a press release from Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. The county stood at 3.4 percent for the month of May, compared to where it was in 2017 at 4.5 percent.
Floyd County to the north was at 5 percent unemployment in 2017, and are now down to 3.6 percent. Paulding County with greater population was at 4 percent in 2017, and are now down to 3.1 percent.
All across the state, the figures look the same. Unemployment is now back to pre-recession levels, at least when it comes to those who are still on the books as eligible workers and are asking for benefits.
Butler did say in his press release announcing Bartow’s good news that it is showing the strength of a growing economy.
“Across the board, the state’s numbers are very positive for the year and many areas continue to set records,” he said.