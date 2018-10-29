Making sure there are enough people in the workforce to hire is going to be an ongoing challenge in Polk County compared to where unemployment was in past years.
The latest figures provided by the Department of Labor for September show a drop of six tenths of a percent from 4 percent for August’s adjusted figure, to just 3.4 percent for the month of September.
Polk civilian labor force stood now at 18,044 employed residents compared to the 18,688 available to work, a difference of just 644 people who sought assistance in the past month.
Compared to where the rate was in September 2017, it’s full 1.4 percent drop year over year. Just two years ago, the rate sat at 5.9 percent, and the year before at 6.4 percent.
It’s getting to a point locally where now the labor market is so small that everyone who wants to work can get find employment. The continued trend of a decrease in the rate will force employers to soon get creative with what they offer people to sign on and stay on in their jobs.
The Development Authority of Polk County’s President and CEO Missy Kendrick said that “unemployment numbers are beginning to reach critical levels for the state and especially for our region.”
“The Development Authority of Polk County and our sister authorities are going to have to undertake some initiatives to incentivize the attraction of the workforce of the future,” Kendrick said.
She added that work is already underway to investigate what those incentives could look like, and she hoped to provide further information during the State of the Community event happening on Tuesday after press time.
Polk County employers aren’t the only ones who are likely in the future to face increased difficulty in finding people to fill jobs.
The Rome Metropolitan Statistical Area added 300 jobs in September as compared to September a year ago, State labor officials said 41,400 jobs were attached to businesses with payrolls based in the Rome market, up from 41,100 in September of last year.
Regionally, the number of initial claims, a request for assistance from someone who has not received unemployment benefits in the preceding 12 months, was down from August to September, but up over September of a year ago. The 15-county Northwest Georgia report had 2,113 first time claims in September, down 13.6 percent from the 2,445 that were filed in August but up 9.3 percent over the 1,934 first time claims filed in September of 2017.
Gordon County was the only county in the mid-Coosa Valley that actually saw an increase in first time claims from August to September, jumping 8.7 percent to 163 claims. That was also up 19 percent over the initial claims field in September last year.
The Department of Labor reported the statewide unemployment rate in September was 3.7 percent in September, the lowest since May of 2001.
Editor Kevin Myrick and the Rome News-Tribune’s Doug Walker contributed to this story.