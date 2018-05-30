Rockmart High School celebrated another year of dedication and hard work at underclassmen honors night where the various accolades of its freshmen, sophomores, and juniors were highlighted. Hundreds of certificates for everything from grades to attendance to extracurricular activities were prepared for the May 22 ceremony.
Award recipients were called to the front of the gym as friends, family, and peers alike watched and applauded. Teachers and staff personally gave out certificates, and the ceremony's attendance was above and beyond previous years.
There were 113 awards for having all A's at the end of the first semester, and well over 90 special and academic awards were selected.
“It is such an honor to be able to acknowledge the students who are excelling,” counselor Heather Barton said. “It's good in times like these, especially, to set aside time for great things that are going on in high schools.”
Plenty of attendees visited the front more than once.
Students like juniors Montana Barber and Jackson Norris were some of the biggest earners of the night. Barber took home awards for AP Literature, AP Biology, Spanish II, perfect attendance, and all A's before receiving the Georgia Certificate of Merit; Norris received awards for Advanced Precalculus, Honors Physics, a district nominee for Governor's Honor in math, the Georgia Certificate of Merit, all A's, and a medal for his involvement in saving a life.
Some other highly honored students include Andrew Lumpkin who took home awards for Honors Algebra I, Honors World History, Honors 10th Literature, and all A's.
Saif Momin earned Criminal Justice Essentials and Polk Youth Leadership awards. Holly Decker received a district nomination for Governor's Honor in math, the Georgia Certificate of Merit, and an all A's award.
Sarah Adair received the Woodman of the World award and an all A's award. Branson Lewis received a Drama II award, a Polk Youth Leadership award, and an all A's award. Ethan Suggs received the 10th-grade literature award and the Occupational Safety award.
Regardless of their awards, each student who persevered through the year and continues to move forward deserves recognition.
The underclassmen still have plenty of high school left, but the group has a promising future inside and outside of school walls.