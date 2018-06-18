Advance Storage Products invites any and all to a night of fun 'Under the Stars' where food, drinks, games, and a showing of movie 'Peter Rabbit' will be offered for free on June 22 at Rockmart's Hilburn Field.
The movie is slated for 7:30 p.m., but the venue will open at 5:30 p.m. for those interested in various kids activities such as relay races, sack races, a jump rope contest, and more.
Floyd Medical Center wellness coaches will also be on sight to help with the events.
"The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. to give us a couple of hours for all the activities we are planning with kids," Advance Storage office manager Loraine Waits said. "The movie starts around 7:30, so bring a blanket or lawn chair."
Final details are still being ironed out, but hot dogs are set to be the event's meal of choice.
"We are still on the planning stages, but Walmart and Rockmart's Dairy Queen will also be donating some food supplies," Waits said. "The plan right now is to have free hot dogs and waters."
While Advance Storage doesn't have any other events planned for the summer, they hope to make 'Under the Stars' a recurring event.
"We just want to give back to our community," Waits said. "We feel it's a great way to bring health and wellness awareness to the community, our families, and friends."