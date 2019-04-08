A local athlete continues to leave his mark on Kennesaw State's track and field program with a new record set over the weekend.
Cedartown's own Tyler Blalock, who is attending Kennesaw State, threw another record shot put of 18 meters (or more than 59 feet) for the Hawks Track and Field program during an April 5 event with a 16-pound ball.
Blalock also came in first place with the record-setting toss. He continues to hold a Cedartown High School record of 59 feet with a shot put ball of 12 pounds.
He said in an e-mail that his goal was to try and achieve the same distance throw at both schools. Blalock added that now that he's met that goal and can "only keep going further from here."
Kennesaw State University will hold their first ever home meet on April 26 through April 27 where Blalock will continue to defend his top spot on his own territory for the first time.