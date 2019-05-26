Two are now recovering from recent shootings in Rockmart and Cedartown that occurred within days of one another, and an investigation in each case is still ongoing according to local police chiefs.
Ladue Avenue was the scene of a latest shooting which happened around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21. Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome had yet to release the name of the 18-year-old black male who was hit with a single round, but said he had non-life threatening injuries when he was transported by air to Atlanta Medical Center.
Newsome said the investigation into the shooting was still ongoing and his detectives were following up on information as of the end of the week at press time. No immediate information was also available at press time on the condition of the man hit at the time.
The shooting came less than a week after a similar incident in Rockmart at the intersection of Hogue and College Streets in Rockmart. Stacey Holbrook of Rockmart was in recovery in days after being wounded while driving through the intersection midday on Thursday, May 16.
Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner said detectives in his department were also still working on the case and hoped to be able to make an arrest in days to come.
Only one round hit each victim in the two separate shootings that took place within six days of one another. In the May 16 incident, police chased a suspect vehicle all the way to Airport Road in between Cedartown and Rockmart and conducted a search of the area after the car was found abandoned, but no arrests were reported at the time.
Those with information about the shootings are asked to contact the Cedartown and Rockmart police departments to share what they know. The Cedartown Police can be reached at 770-748-4123. The Rockmart Police can be reached at 770-684-6558.