Local, state and federal law enforcement were involved in an investigation that ended in the arrest of two Polk County men on charges stemming from the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
According to a release from the Polk County Police Department, a Fulton County paraprofessional Adam Nesbitt, 40, of a Rockmart address and 52-year-old Mike Andrews of a Cedartown address were take into custody on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 20.
Both remained in the Polk County Jail as of press time, with Nesbitt facing a trio of charges for employ or use minor to engage in or assist person in sexually explicit conduct for visual medium. Andrews faces a pair of the same charges.
The release from the Polk County Police stated that search warrants on both their residences and digital devices were taken out as part of the arrests late last week in a “proactive operation, was coordinated by the Polk County Police Department Criminal Investigation Division with the assistance of other agencies who are members of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and focused on persons who possess and distribute child pornography and those who are sexually exploiting children in other ways using technology and the internet.”
Last week’s arrests were made possible by the cooperation of six different agencies that included 14 different officers from the Polk County Police, the Rockmart Police, the Floyd County Police, Sandy Springs Police, the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
“The Polk County Police Department and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in want to reinforce to those who exploit children that the Polk County Police Department and ICAC Task Force will work together to make an impact in the state and the local communities in which they service,” the release stated. “The cooperation among agencies illustrates their level of commitment to detect, arrest, and prosecute child predators. Cooperation is always important in law enforcement, but it is never more important than when we set out to protect children.”