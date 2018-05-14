Commissioners set to meet Tuesday night and on May 29 to discuss FY 2019 budget
The 2019 fiscal year budget will in June be coming up for a vote before the Polk County Commission, and the board will hold two work sessions to decide what to include in this year's tally of revenue and expenditures.
Polk County Commissioners will first be meeting for a work session Tuesday evening, May 15 at the Board of Commissioners meeting room located within the Polk County Police Department at 73 Cline Ingram Jackson Road, Cedartown. The meeting is set to start at 7 p.m., and is open to the public.
They'll hold an additional work session on the budget on May 29 at 6 p.m. as well that will be open to the public, and held in the same location.
A third and required Public Hearing on the budget is coming up on Wednesday, May 23 at 11 a.m. in the Board of Commissioners meeting room at the Polk County Police Department offices in Cedartown as well. It is also open to the public, and those who want to speak out about the finances will have an opportunity to do so and have the comments recorded.
Those wishing to see a copy of the budget can do so by visiting the Polk County Administration offices in downtown Cedartown at 144 West Ave., during regular business hours on Monday through Friday.
Commissioners are expected to put the budget up for a vote during their next regular session, scheduled for Tuesday, June 5.
Check back later this week for more on the proposed budget, and for information from the County Commission's first work session.