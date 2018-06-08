Cedartown police officers found several bags of drugs in a vehicle after it was pulled over for moving violations, according to reports.
Additionally, the officer who made the arrest stated the two suspects attempted to conceal the drugs to avoid an arrest.
Sgt. Jonathon Zuker pulled over 37-year-old Douglas Bray and 33-year-old Wendy Hammonds for a broken windshield and seatbelt violation on Tuesday, June 5. After Zuker discovered that Bray was driving on a suspended license, he was arrested on the scene.
As Zuker searched the vehicle, he noticed a 10-month-old baby and dog in the back seat. Zuker then undertook a more thorough search with Cedartown Police K-9 officer Bear, and his nose sniffed out marijuana, methamphetamines and a digital scale hidden in a baby formula box.
Hammonds was also take into custody, and told Zuker on the way to jail that Bray asked her to hide a bag of methamphetamines. The report additionally stated that deputies found the drugs when she was delivered up to the Polk County Jail.
Bray and Hammonds both remained in jail without bail at week’s end without bail awaiting a bond hearing in the case.
Both were charged by Cedartown Police with possession of methamphetamines, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamines, two counts of felony possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug related objects. Bray additionally was charged with methamphetamines possession with intent to distribute, driving while license suspended or revoked, defective equipment and a seatbelt violation.