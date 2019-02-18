Congratulations go out for a big win for one of Cedartown’s own dog breeders who made history within the show circuit in recent days.
Evo and Aine (Anya), owned by Audrey Lee of Cedartown, took the top honors in breed competition against top Tibetan Mastiffs from around the U.S. at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club show in New York City last Tuesday, Feb. 12.
GRCHS Dreamcatcher’s Cairbre to Loki’s Major at Aujudon, aka Evo, returned to NYC to defend his Best of Breed Win at Westminster in 2018. He took his lovely Russian friend Aine with him to introduce her to the ropes.
GRCH Dzhozias Dreamcatcher Aine at Aujudon, pronounced Anya, was bred by Olga Voronova in Russia and migrated to the U.S. in early 2018. She is the daughter of Imir and Zangha, two of Russia’s most notable Tibetan Mastiffs and a Great Grand Daughter to Evo’s Aunt, Julip. Upon arrival in the U.S. with the help of one of her owners, Audrey Lee, she set the ring on fire accomplishing her AKC championship in a perfect three day run, scoring 5 points each day, the most that a one can get and at just 7 months.
She would complete her Grand Champion title by the end of her 8th month birthday.
Evo was sure she would set New York on fire, so was glad to have her as his wing girl. They travelled together with Audrey to meet up with Tony Carter, Kent, Washington, who handles Evo at big events and was also Evo’s co breeder with Debbie Slayton of Graham, Washington, who is co-owner on Aine.
There they would all go about making Tibetan Mastiff History, with Evo going back to back Best of Breed and Aine going Best of Opposite Sex to her main man Evo and youngest to ever take a top placement at Westminster in the TM ring at just one year of age. Evo is now 5.
Additionally, it is the first time that the top two winners were owned by the same owner. It was also the first time the Best of Breed winner were bred by the same breeder.
Lee, owner of Cedartown Pet Boutique is Evo’s owner. Lee co-owns Aine with Evo’s breeder Debbie Slayton.
Tony Carter is also a co-breeder on Evo and has handled not only Evo to back to back Westminster wins, but handled Evo’s father, BIS MBISS GRCP Dreamcatcher’s Major Victory of Loki, aka Major to his WKC win in 2012.
Taking home the top honors in 2019 was a day Lee, Carter and Slayton will cherish for many years to come.
They will all try to repeat their wins at the American Tibetan Mastiff Association National Specialty show in Albany, Oregon, coming up in March.