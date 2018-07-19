City commissioners also approve new auto shop, tenant renewal at One Door Polk
The Cedartown Planning Commission has a new member for the board, and is an individual that Commissioner Dale Tuck said she has long wanted to get involved in the workings of the city.
“If you don’t know Tim Turner, you’re missing a treat,” Tuck said.
Turner is a longtime resident of Cedartown who previously served on the Polk County Board of Education, and works in the Engineering Department locally for Georgia Power.
“I can’t think of anyone more qualified, he brings a lot more knowledge and expertise to that committee,” Tuck said.
She nominated him for the open seat on the Planning Commission, and commissioners gave their unanimous approval for Turner to take over.
“I always like to find ways to get Tim Turner involved in the city, he’s a great guy,” Tuck said.
Turner’s appointment to the Planning Commission was the final piece of business in an otherwise not-as-busy night, with one additional request from a local resident for a conditional use request being given a thumbs up as well.
Christopher Edwards got permission to open a new auto shop on West Avenue in an area already zoned C-2, after no objections were raised during a public hearing and previous approval from the Cedartown Planning Commission.
Edwards told the commission he wanted to open the auto shop locally to keep close to family and friends, and to also be in a position to contribute back to the local economy.
“I just want to do a good job, and keep money in the community,” he said. “I was born and raised here, and I want to continue my family here.”
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve with the same conditions placed upon Edwards and his new business as other shops around town. They must dispose of fluids properly and hire a third party to do so, keep cars off the front lot during off hours, and keep up with other environmental-based requirements.
The commission also approved another renewal for tenants at One Door Polk. They unanimously approved an extension for Tallatoona CAP, Inc., to continue using office space at the facility on North Main Street.
City Manager Bill Fann reported there are only two small office spaces left within One Door Polk that could be rented out, which are converted patient rooms at the former Polk Medical Center.