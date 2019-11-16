Get the Thanksgiving shopping out of the way and help a local church raise money in the process with Unbroken Covenant's annual holiday fundraiser. The group is selling pounds of honey smoked ham and hickory smoked turkey starting later this month, and all money raised will help the church continue the various programs and events they host.
Thanksgiving orders must be purchased by Saturday, November 23, and pickup is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 12 through 4 p.m. at the corner of Cason Road and South Main Street in Cedartown.
Locals can purchase 12 pounds of spiral cut ham for $42, 16 pounds of turkey for $38, and 18 to 20 pounds of turkey for $47. Every purchase comes with a complimentary order of turnip greens. Those interested in ordering or getting more information can call the group at 706-844-5645.