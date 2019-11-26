Families across Polk County are coming together as businesses close for the annual celebration of the bounties the autumn season provides.
Tables are being set all around for the annual feast and all the fun with Black Friday and the Christmas season coming hot on the heels of the annual holiday where America celebrates a day of Thanksgiving.
The holiday week are underway for Polk School District students and staff, who got the entire week off ahead of the holiday on Thursday. They’ll return to school this coming Monday, December 2.
Just in time for Thanksgiving, one local businessman made sure to provide a donation at Rockmart High School to help families in need. Chick-fil-A of Rockmart owner Zach Thomas dropped off turkeys at the high school late last week to ensure that no one has to go without on Thanksgiving day. He brought 20 to Rockmart, and then dropped another 20 turkeys off at Cedartown High School as well.
He wasn’t the only one helping out ahead of the holiday. Cross Factor Church in Cedartown held an event over the weekend at the Goodyear Civic Center offering up a holiday meal for their Thanksgiving Outreach event midday for those in need.
There’s still a chance on Thanksgiving day to find a meal for those in need.
Compassion Outreach will this year be utilizing help from First Baptist Church of Rockmart to provide a Thanksgiving meal, and will also be feeding the Rockmart High School football team and their families should they like to join in.
The group has been providing Thanksgiving meals for the community for the past five years, and previously utilized the Church of God of Union Assembly according to organizer Romaine Hughes. She’s gotten a lot of help from her friend Holly Smith in the effort this year and in the past as well.
Hughes said they’ll also make deliveries to those without transportation who can’t get to First Baptist, or the elderly who are celebrating without family around this Thanksgiving.
“Every bit of this meal is put together through donations from the community, and we thank everyone who has already helped us out,” Hughes said. “Last year we had five different churches come together in this effort.”
They’ll be serving during the lunch hour, and making deliveries beginning at 2 p.m.
Those who can’t get to the church and would like a meal can contact Hughes at 404-623-8365.
For families who are staying at home and celebrating together this week, check out Page A11 of this week’s edition for helpful cooking tips and thoughts on how to make the holidays more meaningful. Also check out this week’s edition for several inserts for the forthcoming start of shopping season on Black Friday.